Dublin family's fight for justice following kidnapping comes to an end

A security worker has said his family will never forget their terror at being kidnapped as part of a plot to rob two million euro from a cash in transit firm.
The first in a new round of night time water restrictions come into force in a few hours on the East...
A man has pleaded guilty to four counts of attempting to murder four children in Wicklow in June of...
Spies, lies and the ties that bind, as Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
More water cuts coming, as the drought is set to continue.
Celebrations across France after the country claims its second world cup crown.
Irish Water has revealed its latest plan to protect water supplies to more than a million people on...
Fire crews are still tackling the blaze on Bray Head.
Two firefighters were injured while tackling a major blaze at a sawmill in Co Cork.
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/5M51amY8Qm
On 3News at Seven with @ClaireBrockTV on Be3 -Trump/Putin Helsinki summit -4 jailed over kidnapping family -New w… t.co/vAS06vo84k
Here's your latest @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/OxSF5JCJlO
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/MCgFTyVrfY
An historic summit takes place today between US President Donald Trump and the Russian President Vladimir Putin in… t.co/jfokAc9eNN
Fresh water restrictions will come into place this evening across the greater Dublin area.
Nearly 200 migrants landed in the Italian port of Pozzallo in Siciliy early this morning.
There were clashes on the streets of Paris last night after France beat Croatia to win the World Cup.