Sunday, 15 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Saturday, 14th July

The latest news update at 5.30pm

Saturday, 14 July 2018

Friday, 13th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - protecting the water supply. 

Friday, 13 July 2018

Thursday, 12th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Wednesday, 11th July

Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Tuesday, 10th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - ready for another term in the Aras. President Michael D Higgins...

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Monday, 9th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - British Brexit plans thrown into chaos.

Monday, 09 July 2018

Sunday, 8th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 July 2018

Saturday, 7th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Saturday, 07 July 2018
3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

We're hiring! 3News is looking for a Weekend Editor/Executive Producer and a Newsdesk/Digital Journalist. #jobfairy t.co/66DWG1ROqo

6:19 PM - 15 Jul 18

6:19 PM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 on TV3: -Trump heads to Helsinki -Gardai probe Dublin death -East coast faces water curbs -Limer… t.co/envuz8FVew

5:15 PM - 15 Jul 18

5:15 PM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

All Sunday's news and sport coming up on TV3 at 5:30 with @CarolineTwohig @sineadkissane t.co/2SDNpaUvy7

4:48 PM - 15 Jul 18

4:48 PM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Novak Djokovic wins his fourth Wimbledon tennis title, beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets.

4:34 PM - 15 Jul 18

4:34 PM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Trump departs Scotland for Finland. I'll have a full report at 530 @3NewsIreland @CarolineTwohig

3:55 PM - 15 Jul 18

3:55 PM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A man has been arrested over an incident in which a paragliding protester flew over Donald Trump's Turnberry estate in Scotland.

11:30 AM - 15 Jul 18

11:30 AM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police investigating disorder in Derry have charged a 17-year-old boy with possessing petrol bombs and riotous behaviour.

11:02 AM - 15 Jul 18

11:02 AM - 15 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed that Donald Trump told her to "sue the EU" #Brexit

10:06 AM - 15 Jul 18

10:06 AM - 15 Jul 18