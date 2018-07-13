Saturday, 14th July

The latest news update at 5.30pm
Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - ready for another term in the Aras. President Michael D Higgins...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - British Brexit plans thrown into chaos.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
Fire fighters and emergency helicopters continue the battle to control a gorse fire at #brayhead this evening t.co/qoi2DWpdcI
WATCH: As the country faces into the fourth week of a heatwave, water shortages and gorse fires are still causing p… t.co/0hvTK2hknu
WATCH: A 74 year old man has died following a “domestic dispute” in West #Dublin @ZaraKing reports. t.co/miMJOVrx0I
Producing 3News at 5:30 on TV3: Race is on #Aras18, attack on Adams Belfast home, Dublin death investigated, Bray b… t.co/u02LJOc8FD
Firefighters in Co. Wicklow are continuing to tackle a large fire on Bray Head, while further water restrictions ar… t.co/ZgLxOeAH9a
On 3News at 5:30 on TV3: -Sinn Féin to contest #Aras18 -Attack on Adams Belfast home -Gardai investigate Dublin de… t.co/6nXkm5q6of
COMING UP: On @3NewsIreland at 5:30pm @TV3Ireland A 74 year old man dies following a “domestic dispute” in Clon… t.co/OAXIptIcxd
Sport: Belgium finish in third place at the World Cup after beating England two-nil in St. Petersburg.