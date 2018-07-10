Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Friday, 13th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 10th July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Monday, 9th July

The latest news update at 10pm

Monday, 09 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 05 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 26 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

The view of Bray Head from the Bray seafront this evening is totally obscured by the thick smoke from the large gor… t.co/X1cRpG3kR8

8:41 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

A number of houses on Bray Head in Co Wicklow had to be evacuated earlier today due to the large gorse fire which i… t.co/06qrNbV9n4

8:41 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Plumes of smoke billowing from Bray Head in Co Wicklow as a large gorse fire continues to burn. @FireWicklow and… t.co/6vurTvs8Gh

8:20 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/OHAhedXLqp

7:04 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: #TrumpVisitUK US President denies he criticized Theresa May's #brexit plan as tens of thousands ral… t.co/CqI1HZ5VOe

6:56 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/LCVLaM1ctD

5:13 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30 - New water restrictions for more than 1 million people, alarm over a gorse fire on Bray Head, ma… t.co/Kjm0q7J4Ru

5:05 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/wpPUnCKFds

3:44 PM - 13 Jul 18