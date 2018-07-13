Fire on Bray Head

Fire crews are still tackling the blaze on Bray Head.
Irish Water has revealed its latest plan to protect water supplies to more than a million people on...
Two firefighters were injured while tackling a major blaze at a sawmill in Co Cork.
A young man has died after a knife attack in Cork
Making waves - Irish Water to cut the pressure from Monday
Unfriendly welcome for Trump as the Baby blimp, takes to the skies
Two brothers have been found guilty of the murder of a man they chased after shots were fired at their...
A second 13 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14 year-old Anastasia Kriegal in West...
A young woman on trial over a car crash that claimed the lives of four of her friends has been found...
