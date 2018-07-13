Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Water restrictions

Irish Water has revealed its latest plan to protect water supplies to more than a million people on the east coast. 

Fire on Bray Head

Fire crews are still tackling the blaze on Bray Head.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Fire in Cork

Two firefighters were injured while tackling a major blaze at a sawmill in Co Cork.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Knife Attack In Mallow

A young man has died after a knife attack in Cork

Friday, 13 July 2018

Water Worries

Making waves - Irish Water to cut the pressure from Monday  

Friday, 13 July 2018

Trump Floats Into UK

Unfriendly welcome for Trump as the Baby blimp, takes to the skies

Friday, 13 July 2018

Murder Verdict

Two brothers have been found guilty of the murder of a man they chased after shots were fired at their...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Murder Charge

A second 13 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14 year-old Anastasia Kriegal in West...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Cleared of Dangerous Driving

A young woman on trial over a car crash that claimed the lives of four of her friends has been found...

Thursday, 12 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland


Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/OHAhedXLqp

7:04 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


On 3 News at 7: #TrumpVisitUK US President denies he criticized Theresa May's #brexit plan as tens of thousands ral… t.co/CqI1HZ5VOe

6:56 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/LCVLaM1ctD

5:13 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3


On #3News at 5.30 - New water restrictions for more than 1 million people, alarm over a gorse fire on Bray Head, ma… t.co/Kjm0q7J4Ru

5:05 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/wpPUnCKFds

3:44 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3


Presenting #3News at 12.30 - join us for the latest on Garda investigation into Mallow stabbing, new Irish Water re… t.co/NZoMKUE5ln

12:15 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@mccaffreymick


3News is recruiting! We are looking for a Weekend Editor/Executive Producer and a Newsdesk/Digital Journalist. This… t.co/2rXUAa8Rq2

9:52 AM - 13 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Irish Water is expected to announce further restrictions for the Greater Dublin Area today. With no significant rai… t.co/2kOnx0TZDI

8:13 AM - 13 Jul 18