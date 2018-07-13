Trump Floats Into UK

Unfriendly welcome for Trump as the Baby blimp, takes to the skies
A young man has died after a knife attack in Cork
Making waves - Irish Water to cut the pressure from Monday
Two brothers have been found guilty of the murder of a man they chased after shots were fired at their...
A second 13 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14 year-old Anastasia Kriegal in West...
A young woman on trial over a car crash that claimed the lives of four of her friends has been found...
Ryanair pilots have taken to the picket lines this lunchtime as part of a 24 hour strike at the...
Consumers are being warned of inevitable hikes in fresh food prices later in the year as a result of...
13 year-old appears in court after the death of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/wpPUnCKFds
Presenting #3News at 12.30 - join us for the latest on Garda investigation into Mallow stabbing, new Irish Water re… t.co/NZoMKUE5ln
3News is recruiting! We are looking for a Weekend Editor/Executive Producer and a Newsdesk/Digital Journalist. This… t.co/2rXUAa8Rq2
Irish Water is expected to announce further restrictions for the Greater Dublin Area today. With no significant rai… t.co/2kOnx0TZDI
Gardai are investigation the violent death of a man in his 20s after an altercation last night on Bridge Street in… t.co/xPY4mLB74I
More disruption for Ryanair passengers expected after Dublin-based pilots gave notice of two further strike dates t… t.co/aU6Y5qj3ec
Donald Trump has slammed Theresa May's Brexit negotiations in an exclusive interview to The Sun newspaper, in which… t.co/6fZrERMz6w
A prominent priest in Chile, Oscar Munoz Toledo has been arrested over allegations that he sexually abused seven mi… t.co/FByQTD9c7w