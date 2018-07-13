Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Water Worries

Making waves - Irish Water to cut the pressure from Monday

 

Knife Attack In Mallow

A young man has died after a knife attack in Cork

Friday, 13 July 2018

Trump Floats Into UK

Unfriendly welcome for Trump as the Baby blimp, takes to the skies

Friday, 13 July 2018

Murder Verdict

Two brothers have been found guilty of the murder of a man they chased after shots were fired at their...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Murder Charge

A second 13 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14 year-old Anastasia Kriegal in West...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Cleared of Dangerous Driving

A young woman on trial over a car crash that claimed the lives of four of her friends has been found...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Planes grounded due to strike action at Ryanair

Ryanair pilots have taken to the picket lines this lunchtime as part of a 24 hour strike at the...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Consumer Warning as the Heatwave Hikes food prices

Consumers are being warned of inevitable hikes in fresh food prices later in the year as a result of...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

The Death Of Anna Kreigel

13 year-old appears in court after the death of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

Thursday, 12 July 2018
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3

3:44 PM - 13 Jul 18

Presenting #3News at 12.30 - join us for the latest on Garda investigation into Mallow stabbing, new Irish Water re…

12:15 PM - 13 Jul 18

3News is recruiting! We are looking for a Weekend Editor/Executive Producer and a Newsdesk/Digital Journalist.

9:52 AM - 13 Jul 18

Irish Water is expected to announce further restrictions for the Greater Dublin Area today. With no significant rai…

8:13 AM - 13 Jul 18

Gardai are investigation the violent death of a man in his 20s after an altercation last night on Bridge Street in…

6:51 AM - 13 Jul 18

More disruption for Ryanair passengers expected after Dublin-based pilots gave notice of two further strike dates

6:45 AM - 13 Jul 18

Donald Trump has slammed Theresa May's Brexit negotiations in an exclusive interview to The Sun newspaper, in which…

6:42 AM - 13 Jul 18

A prominent priest in Chile, Oscar Munoz Toledo has been arrested over allegations that he sexually abused seven mi…

6:38 AM - 13 Jul 18