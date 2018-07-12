Cleared of Dangerous Driving

A young woman on trial over a car crash that claimed the lives of four of her friends has been found not guilty by a jury
Two brothers have been found guilty of the murder of a man they chased after shots were fired at their...
A second 13 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14 year-old Anastasia Kriegal in West...
Ryanair pilots have taken to the picket lines this lunchtime as part of a 24 hour strike at the...
Consumers are being warned of inevitable hikes in fresh food prices later in the year as a result of...
13 year-old appears in court after the death of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel
Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.
How a garda machine gun was found on a Dublin street and taken on the Luas before being handed in.
Can tomorrow's planned pilot strike at Ryanair can be avoided.
