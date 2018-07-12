Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Murder Verdict

Two brothers have been found guilty of the murder of a man they chased after shots were fired at their house in Dublin in January last year

Murder Charge

A second 13 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14 year-old Anastasia Kriegal in West...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Cleared of Dangerous Driving

A young woman on trial over a car crash that claimed the lives of four of her friends has been found...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Planes grounded due to strike action at Ryanair

Ryanair pilots have taken to the picket lines this lunchtime as part of a 24 hour strike at the...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Consumer Warning as the Heatwave Hikes food prices

Consumers are being warned of inevitable hikes in fresh food prices later in the year as a result of...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

The Death Of Anna Kreigel

13 year-old appears in court after the death of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Cave rescue

Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Garda machine gun

How a garda machine gun was found on a Dublin street and taken on the Luas before being handed in.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Pilot strike

Can tomorrow's planned pilot strike at Ryanair can be avoided.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018
3News
@TWelchTV3
Follow

@3NewsIreland southern correspondent @PaulByrne_1 honoured in Cork today for his contribution to news coverage for… t.co/ZbScWJw5Ti

7:01 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/XUxXcRIQUI

6:46 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: Second 13 year old boy charged with murder of #AnaKriegel Two brothers are found guilty of Neil Rei… t.co/B72SODOKcV

6:44 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YUAY2swq4x

5:00 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

23-year-old Dayna Kearney has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of her four friends near… t.co/1BB7sxPdWa

3:24 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xhPrl4EMdT

3:00 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

The judge told the jury there was "unusual evidence" in this case, and that this is the first time this type of pro… t.co/Tzv9DmlGql

2:51 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

BREAKING: 28 year old man found GUILTY of two charges of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to 2 form… t.co/8kcxJvhNaK

2:51 PM - 12 Jul 18