Thursday, 12 July 2018

Planes grounded due to strike action at Ryanair

Ryanair pilots have taken to the picket lines this lunchtime as part of a 24 hour strike at the airline.

Consumer Warning as the Heatwave Hikes food prices

Consumers are being warned of inevitable hikes in fresh food prices later in the year as a result of...

Thursday, 12 July 2018

The Death Of Anna Kreigel

13 year-old appears in court after the death of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Cave rescue

Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Garda machine gun

How a garda machine gun was found on a Dublin street and taken on the Luas before being handed in.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Pilot strike

Can tomorrow's planned pilot strike at Ryanair can be avoided.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Warning of further strike action at Ryanair

Further trouble could be on the radar for passengers as last-ditch talks to avert strike action are...

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Sightseeing for Harry and Meghan

So far today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met with President Michael D Higgins, and have just...

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Man charged over Limerick Murder

A man in his 40's has been charged with the murder of Patrick "Pa" O'Connor in Limerick

Wednesday, 11 July 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

23-year-old Dayna Kearney has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of her four friends near… t.co/1BB7sxPdWa

3:24 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xhPrl4EMdT

3:00 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

The judge told the jury there was "unusual evidence" in this case, and that this is the first time this type of pro… t.co/Tzv9DmlGql

2:51 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

BREAKING: 28 year old man found GUILTY of two charges of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to 2 form… t.co/8kcxJvhNaK

2:51 PM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A one-day strike at Ryanair is now underway, with 30 flights from Ireland cancelled today. It comes after talks bet… t.co/97BoU9pjgx

6:51 AM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The UK is due to publish its White Paper on Brexit today. The document will outline what it sees as the future rel… t.co/wxzjCQHgg0

6:50 AM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thousands of Orangemen plan to march across Belfast today for the 12th of July celebrations. The PSNI is appealing… t.co/H5Z4oB1qhf

6:48 AM - 12 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Fine Gael TDs and senators are backing President Michael D. Higgins for a second term as President. The National Ex… t.co/UkAcoujIrj

6:46 AM - 12 Jul 18