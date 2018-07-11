Thursday, 12 July

The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
The lunchtime news bulletin.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
23-year-old Dayna Kearney has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of her four friends near… t.co/1BB7sxPdWa
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xhPrl4EMdT
The judge told the jury there was "unusual evidence" in this case, and that this is the first time this type of pro… t.co/Tzv9DmlGql
BREAKING: 28 year old man found GUILTY of two charges of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to 2 form… t.co/8kcxJvhNaK
A one-day strike at Ryanair is now underway, with 30 flights from Ireland cancelled today. It comes after talks bet… t.co/97BoU9pjgx
The UK is due to publish its White Paper on Brexit today. The document will outline what it sees as the future rel… t.co/wxzjCQHgg0
Thousands of Orangemen plan to march across Belfast today for the 12th of July celebrations. The PSNI is appealing… t.co/H5Z4oB1qhf
Fine Gael TDs and senators are backing President Michael D. Higgins for a second term as President. The National Ex… t.co/UkAcoujIrj