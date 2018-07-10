Wednesday, 11th July

Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - ready for another term in the Aras. President Michael D Higgins...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - British Brexit plans thrown into chaos.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.
23-year-old Dayna Kearney has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of her four friends near… t.co/1BB7sxPdWa
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xhPrl4EMdT
The judge told the jury there was "unusual evidence" in this case, and that this is the first time this type of pro… t.co/Tzv9DmlGql
BREAKING: 28 year old man found GUILTY of two charges of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to 2 form… t.co/8kcxJvhNaK
A one-day strike at Ryanair is now underway, with 30 flights from Ireland cancelled today. It comes after talks bet… t.co/97BoU9pjgx
The UK is due to publish its White Paper on Brexit today. The document will outline what it sees as the future rel… t.co/wxzjCQHgg0
Thousands of Orangemen plan to march across Belfast today for the 12th of July celebrations. The PSNI is appealing… t.co/H5Z4oB1qhf
Fine Gael TDs and senators are backing President Michael D. Higgins for a second term as President. The National Ex… t.co/UkAcoujIrj