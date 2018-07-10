President Michael D Higgins running for second term

President Michael D Higgins has been outlining his reasons for seeking a second term in office.
Ryanair has confirmed it'll cancel up 30 flights on Thursday because of a planned strike by Irish...
Rescue teams have completed their dramatic recovery of a young boys football team, trapped in a...
President Michael D Higgins confirms he's seeking a second term at the Arás
A show of unity- Theresa May's new cabinet after yesterday's Brexit carnage
Rescue teams have almost completed their dramatic recovery of a young boys football team
The British Government's Brexit plans have been thrown into further chaos by another high...
A former Ros na Run actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for the...
The judge in the murder trial of a father and his three sons has told the jury they must find the...
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/qjSahiOccs
Producing 3News tonight: Mission accomplished in Thai cave rescue, President Higgins seeks 2nd term, British royal… t.co/xNvx9vJrWr
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Mission accomplished: Thai cave rescue ends with all boys saved -President Higgin… t.co/lsBF1UdRMe
Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland. Coming up - Celebrations in Thailand following cave rescue, Michael D confir… t.co/kvRiBgrYrQ
Coming up @3NewsIreland : Why Michael D Higgins wants 7 more years at the Áras; the Ryanair pilot strike plans; Tha… t.co/4XEwPImhlN
On #3news at 5:30 - President Higgins to run for 2nd term - All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cave - Ryanair… t.co/D64fympMMC
Media: The Irish Times has completed the acquisition of Landmark Media, which owns the Irish Examiner and other titles.
Royal visitors arrive at Dublin Airport t.co/XUvBGv2wlF