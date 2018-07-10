Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Ryanair Cancellations

Ryanair has confirmed it'll cancel up 30 flights on Thursday because of a planned strike by Irish based pilots.  

Thailand cave rescue complete

Rescue teams have completed their dramatic recovery of a young boys football team, trapped in a...

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

President Michael D Higgins running for second term

President Michael D Higgins has been outlining his reasons for seeking a second term in office. 

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Michael D Higgins to run again

President Michael D Higgins confirms he's seeking a second term at the Arás  

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Theresa May comes out fighting

A show of unity- Theresa May's new cabinet after yesterday's Brexit carnage

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Operation to free Thai Team Continues

Rescue teams have almost completed their dramatic recovery of a young boys football team

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Boris Johnson resigns

The British Government's Brexit plans have been thrown into further chaos by  another high...

Monday, 09 July 2018

Ros na Run actor sentenced to 6 years in jail

A former Ros na Run actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for the...

Monday, 09 July 2018

The trial of Paul Bradley and his two other sons continues

The judge in the murder trial of a father and his three sons has told the jury they must find the...

Monday, 09 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/qjSahiOccs

7:02 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@garethoconnor
Producing 3News tonight: Mission accomplished in Thai cave rescue, President Higgins seeks 2nd term, British royal… t.co/xNvx9vJrWr

7:00 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Mission accomplished: Thai cave rescue ends with all boys saved -President Higgin… t.co/lsBF1UdRMe

6:50 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland. Coming up - Celebrations in Thailand following cave rescue, Michael D confir… t.co/kvRiBgrYrQ

6:26 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Coming up @3NewsIreland : Why Michael D Higgins wants 7 more years at the Áras; the Ryanair pilot strike plans; Tha… t.co/4XEwPImhlN

5:21 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
On #3news at 5:30 - President Higgins to run for 2nd term - All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cave - Ryanair… t.co/D64fympMMC

5:18 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Media: The Irish Times has completed the acquisition of Landmark Media, which owns the Irish Examiner and other titles.

5:13 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Royal visitors arrive at Dublin Airport t.co/XUvBGv2wlF

5:11 PM - 10 Jul 18