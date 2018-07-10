Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Theresa May comes out fighting

A show of unity- Theresa May's new cabinet after yesterday's Brexit carnage

Operation to free Thai Team Continues

Rescue teams have almost completed their dramatic recovery of a young boys football team

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Boris Johnson resigns

The British Government's Brexit plans have been thrown into further chaos by  another high...

Monday, 09 July 2018

Ros na Run actor sentenced to 6 years in jail

A former Ros na Run actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for the...

Monday, 09 July 2018

The trial of Paul Bradley and his two other sons continues

The judge in the murder trial of a father and his three sons has told the jury they must find the...

Monday, 09 July 2018

Thai Cave Rescue Continues

Day two of Thai Cave rescue mission, as a 5th boy is brought to safety  

Monday, 09 July 2018

David Davis Resigns as Brexit Secretary

In a shock move David Davis has resigned as Brexit secretary  

Monday, 09 July 2018

UK Novichok Poisoning

A murder hunt is underway in the UK after the death of a woman posioned by Novichok

Monday, 09 July 2018

18-year-old charged with murder of Cameron Reilly

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a park in...

Friday, 06 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ryanair to cancel 30 flights between Ireland and UK tomorrow because of the pilots strike.

2:26 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: last of the 12 boys rescued from cave in Thailand.

12:56 PM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Statement from Michael D. Higgins confirms he will seek a second term as President of Ireland. t.co/hM6mX5k3zS

10:30 AM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

CONFIRMED: Michael D Higgins will seek a second term as @PresidentIRL t.co/kdHi4sCnvn

10:21 AM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney is expected to brief the Cabinet today on the British… t.co/FZ2AfsAoLr

6:45 AM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative judge, for the Supreme Court. If passed… t.co/eGVBZ9PkB6

6:40 AM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Rescue teams are getting ready to resume efforts to free the final five members of a group who have been stuck in a… t.co/udVqewzaOO

6:36 AM - 10 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm will be sentenced this afternoon for his role in providing unlawful loans t… t.co/ZlzTM6NsXs

6:33 AM - 10 Jul 18