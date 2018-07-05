Monday, 9th July

The latest national and international news stories from 3News
Breaking: Jeremy Hunt appointed new UK Foreign Secretary to replace Boris Johnson who resigned earlier today.
My understanding that the meetings between @Ryanair and @forsa_union_ie over pilot strike is now scheduled for 1000… t.co/irSsVCpIc4
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/2mXeFwi23x
On 3News at 7 this evening: -May's government in meltdown -4 boys rescued from Thai cave -6 years in jail for Gal… t.co/2gRwds6owy
Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - join us for the latest on a surreal day at Westminster, as David Davis and Boris Johnson quit
WATCH: Married same sex couple denied Irish passport for their baby boy. @ZaraKing reports. t.co/0jbsQSZcb3
Busy #3news at 5:30: - Boris Johnson resigns over May's Brexit plans - Former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips sen… t.co/095oUr5XfA
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Jinrq9GSmD