Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 09 July 2018

Monday, 9th July

The latest national and international news stories from 3News

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 05 July 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Friday, 22 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Jeremy Hunt appointed new UK Foreign Secretary to replace Boris Johnson who resigned earlier today.

8:58 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

My understanding that the meetings between @Ryanair and @forsa_union_ie over pilot strike is now scheduled for 1000… t.co/irSsVCpIc4

8:46 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/2mXeFwi23x

6:59 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 7 this evening: -May's government in meltdown -4 boys rescued from Thai cave -6 years in jail for Gal… t.co/2gRwds6owy

6:40 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - join us for the latest on a surreal day at Westminster, as David Davis and Boris Johnson quit

6:35 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Married same sex couple denied Irish passport for their baby boy. @ZaraKing reports. t.co/0jbsQSZcb3

6:28 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Busy #3news at 5:30: - Boris Johnson resigns over May's Brexit plans - Former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips sen… t.co/095oUr5XfA

5:15 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Jinrq9GSmD

5:01 PM - 9 Jul 18