Monday, 09 July 2018

Monday, 9th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - British Brexit plans thrown into chaos.

Sunday, 8th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 July 2018

Saturday, 7th July

Saturday, 07 July 2018

Friday, 06 July

Friday, 06 July 2018

3News at 5.30

Thursday, 05 July 2018

3News at 5.30

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Tuesday, 3rd July

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Monday, 2nd July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - A suspicious death in Cork.

Monday, 02 July 2018

3News at 5.30

Sunday, 01 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/2mXeFwi23x

6:59 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 7 this evening: -May's government in meltdown -4 boys rescued from Thai cave -6 years in jail for Gal… t.co/2gRwds6owy

6:40 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - join us for the latest on a surreal day at Westminster, as David Davis and Boris Johnson quit

6:35 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: Married same sex couple denied Irish passport for their baby boy. @ZaraKing reports. t.co/0jbsQSZcb3

6:28 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Busy #3news at 5:30: - Boris Johnson resigns over May's Brexit plans - Former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips sen… t.co/095oUr5XfA

5:15 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Jinrq9GSmD

5:01 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Breaking: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned

3:02 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/NjDPl3Qenv

3:02 PM - 9 Jul 18