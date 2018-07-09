Ros na Run actor sentenced to 6 years in jail

A former Ros na Run actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for the rape of a young woman he'd given a lift home to.
The British Government's Brexit plans have been thrown into further chaos by another high...
Day two of Thai Cave rescue mission, as a 5th boy is brought to safety
In a shock move David Davis has resigned as Brexit secretary
A murder hunt is underway in the UK after the death of a woman posioned by Novichok
A teenager has been charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a park in...
A hosepipe ban for the entire country is in effect from today, and will remain in place for the month.
A diver involved in the rescue operation to free twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a...
Mother of five Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals her devastation at learning her cancer has spread into her...
WATCH: Married same sex couple denied Irish passport for their baby boy. @ZaraKing reports. t.co/0jbsQSZcb3
Breaking: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned
