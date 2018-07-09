Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 09 July 2018

Boris Johnson resigns

The British Government's Brexit plans have been thrown into further chaos by  another high profile resignation from Theresa May's cabinet.  

Ros na Run actor sentenced to 6 years in jail

A former Ros na Run actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for the...

Monday, 09 July 2018

Thai Cave Rescue Continues

Day two of Thai Cave rescue mission, as a 5th boy is brought to safety  

Monday, 09 July 2018

David Davis Resigns as Brexit Secretary

In a shock move David Davis has resigned as Brexit secretary  

Monday, 09 July 2018

UK Novichok Poisoning

A murder hunt is underway in the UK after the death of a woman posioned by Novichok

Monday, 09 July 2018

18-year-old charged with murder of Cameron Reilly

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a park in...

Friday, 06 July 2018

Hosepipe ban goes national

A hosepipe ban for the entire country is in effect from today, and will remain in place for the month.

Friday, 06 July 2018

Diver involved in Thai cave rescue dies

A diver involved in the rescue operation to free twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a...

Friday, 06 July 2018

Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals cancer has spread

Mother of five Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals her devastation at learning her cancer has spread into her...

Thursday, 05 July 2018
