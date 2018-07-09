Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 09 July 2018

Thai Cave Rescue Continues

Day two of Thai Cave rescue mission, as a 5th boy is brought to safety

 

David Davis Resigns as Brexit Secretary

In a shock move David Davis has resigned as Brexit secretary  

Monday, 09 July 2018

UK Novichok Poisoning

A murder hunt is underway in the UK after the death of a woman posioned by Novichok

Monday, 09 July 2018

18-year-old charged with murder of Cameron Reilly

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a park in...

Friday, 06 July 2018

Hosepipe ban goes national

A hosepipe ban for the entire country is in effect from today, and will remain in place for the month.

Friday, 06 July 2018

Diver involved in Thai cave rescue dies

A diver involved in the rescue operation to free twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a...

Friday, 06 July 2018

Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals cancer has spread

Mother of five Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals her devastation at learning her cancer has spread into her...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Running Out Of Time

Growing urgency in theThai cave rescue plan, as heavy rains threaten the underground shelter of a...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Ryanair Cabin Crew Look To Strike

More travel anxiety for Ryanair passengers as cabin crew in four European countries say they'll follow...

Thursday, 05 July 2018
3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

BREAKING: Gardai have arrested a man in his 40's in connection with the fatal stabbing of Patrick O'Connor in Thomo… t.co/5NCQ5AmH0O

12:50 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Coming up this lunchtime @3NewsIreland : UK Brexit secretary quits. @gavreilly and @paulcolgan on David Davis' depa… t.co/lvQih2Lchd

12:18 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Japanese government have said at least 100 people have died or are presumed dead from the heavy rains, floods a… t.co/3OG8guHmGU

7:22 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned late last night, just two days after Prime Minister Theresa May announce… t.co/78ve62gCiW

6:49 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thai rescue teams are getting ready for the next phase of the operation to free 8 boys and their coach who remain t… t.co/LgydMgqAXa

6:46 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post mortem is due to take place today on a 24-year-old man who died after he was stabbed at a pub in Limerick at… t.co/5ATZy2iN48

6:40 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

British police have launched a murder inquiry after a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in Wiltshire has died.… t.co/b3tf7xoiJ3

6:32 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump is due to reveal his Supreme Court pick later today. Trump has whittled his list down to… t.co/KnNwR7JzPK

6:28 AM - 9 Jul 18