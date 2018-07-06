Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 09 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock

Friday, 06 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Friday, 06 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Wednesday, 04 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Tuesday, 03 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Monday, 02 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Friday, 29th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 27 June 2018
3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

BREAKING: Gardai have arrested a man in his 40's in connection with the fatal stabbing of Patrick O'Connor in Thomo… t.co/5NCQ5AmH0O

12:50 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Coming up this lunchtime @3NewsIreland : UK Brexit secretary quits. @gavreilly and @paulcolgan on David Davis' depa… t.co/lvQih2Lchd

12:18 PM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Japanese government have said at least 100 people have died or are presumed dead from the heavy rains, floods a… t.co/3OG8guHmGU

7:22 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned late last night, just two days after Prime Minister Theresa May announce… t.co/78ve62gCiW

6:49 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thai rescue teams are getting ready for the next phase of the operation to free 8 boys and their coach who remain t… t.co/LgydMgqAXa

6:46 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post mortem is due to take place today on a 24-year-old man who died after he was stabbed at a pub in Limerick at… t.co/5ATZy2iN48

6:40 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

British police have launched a murder inquiry after a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in Wiltshire has died.… t.co/b3tf7xoiJ3

6:32 AM - 9 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump is due to reveal his Supreme Court pick later today. Trump has whittled his list down to… t.co/KnNwR7JzPK

6:28 AM - 9 Jul 18