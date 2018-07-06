The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
The lunchtime news bulletin.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
BREAKING: Gardai have arrested a man in his 40's in connection with the fatal stabbing of Patrick O'Connor in Thomo… t.co/5NCQ5AmH0O
Coming up this lunchtime @3NewsIreland : UK Brexit secretary quits. @gavreilly and @paulcolgan on David Davis' depa… t.co/lvQih2Lchd
The Japanese government have said at least 100 people have died or are presumed dead from the heavy rains, floods a… t.co/3OG8guHmGU
UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned late last night, just two days after Prime Minister Theresa May announce… t.co/78ve62gCiW
Thai rescue teams are getting ready for the next phase of the operation to free 8 boys and their coach who remain t… t.co/LgydMgqAXa
A post mortem is due to take place today on a 24-year-old man who died after he was stabbed at a pub in Limerick at… t.co/5ATZy2iN48
British police have launched a murder inquiry after a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in Wiltshire has died.… t.co/b3tf7xoiJ3
US President Donald Trump is due to reveal his Supreme Court pick later today. Trump has whittled his list down to… t.co/KnNwR7JzPK