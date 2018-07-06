Diver involved in Thai cave rescue dies

A diver involved in the rescue operation to free twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand has died.
A teenager has been charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a park in...
A hosepipe ban for the entire country is in effect from today, and will remain in place for the month.
Mother of five Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals her devastation at learning her cancer has spread into her...
Growing urgency in theThai cave rescue plan, as heavy rains threaten the underground shelter of a...
More travel anxiety for Ryanair passengers as cabin crew in four European countries say they'll follow...
A 34 year-old man has been seriously injured after a gun attack in Drogheda. He was shot at a...
No water for days - the Clare village hit on the double by a creaking supply system and the...
More travel headaches - Now Ryanair cabin crew reveals their grievances as pilots countdown to next...
Some of the extensive damage caused by a large forest fire in the Slieve Bloom mountains on the Laois Offaly border… t.co/cD1jpS29cI
Presenting #3News at 12.30. Coming up - a teenager is charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, Co. Lo… t.co/kEsjwKwUH7
A diver involved in the rescue operation to free 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand has died.
An 18 year old man is due to appear in court later this morning over the murder of Cameron Reilly in Co Louth.
Irish Water's hosepipe ban goes nationwide from 8 o'clock this morning.
7 members of the Japanese doomsday cult behind the 1995 sarin-gas attack on the Tokyo subway have been executed.
56 people are still missing after a boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand.
24 people have been killed and at least 40 injured after a series of explosions went off in a fireworks workshop north of Mexico city.