Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Friday, 06 July 2018

18-year-old charged with murder of Cameron Reilly

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a park in Dunleer in County Louth in May.

Hosepipe ban goes national

A hosepipe ban for the entire country is in effect from today, and will remain in place for the month.

Friday, 06 July 2018

Diver involved in Thai cave rescue dies

A diver involved in the rescue operation to free twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a...

Friday, 06 July 2018

Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals cancer has spread

Mother of five Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals her devastation at learning her cancer has spread into her...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Running Out Of Time

Growing urgency in theThai cave rescue plan, as heavy rains threaten the underground shelter of a...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Ryanair Cabin Crew Look To Strike

More travel anxiety for Ryanair passengers as cabin crew in four European countries say they'll follow...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Man injured in shooting in Drogheda

A 34 year-old man has been seriously injured after a gun attack in Drogheda. He was shot at a...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Clare Village Suffers Drought

No water for days - the Clare village hit on the double by a creaking supply system and the...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Ryanair Cabin Crew May Strike

More travel headaches - Now Ryanair cabin crew reveals their grievances as pilots countdown to next...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Some of the extensive damage caused by a large forest fire in the Slieve Bloom mountains on the Laois Offaly border… t.co/cD1jpS29cI

2:05 PM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 12.30. Coming up - a teenager is charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, Co. Lo… t.co/kEsjwKwUH7

11:33 AM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A diver involved in the rescue operation to free 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand has died.

6:29 AM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 18 year old man is due to appear in court later this morning over the murder of Cameron Reilly in Co Louth.

6:29 AM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Irish Water's hosepipe ban goes nationwide from 8 o'clock this morning.

6:28 AM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

7 members of the Japanese doomsday cult behind the 1995 sarin-gas attack on the Tokyo subway have been executed.

6:28 AM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

56 people are still missing after a boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand.

6:28 AM - 6 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

24 people have been killed and at least 40 injured after a series of explosions went off in a fireworks workshop north of Mexico city.

6:28 AM - 6 Jul 18