Thursday, 05 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 21 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 w/@MichaelRyanTV3 #CervicalCheck: review of smear tests could take up to 6 months @MetEireann warn… t.co/1NFqYV3DiA

9:46 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/WUAFIO0C0O

6:59 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news: - Emma Mhic Mhathuna reveals her devastation as cancer spreads - Number of women affected by… t.co/dCcYm0e1eG

5:33 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

A teenager who claims she was raped after a night out in a Donegal town 2 years ago has denied that alcohol affects… t.co/ClkGl0FWLu

5:32 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Ryanair not budging with pilots. Says unions were happy to meet in Airside HQ last week - no need for neutral venue. t.co/Hf8iXcMQR5

5:21 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Emma Mhic Mhathuna speaks to 3 News @ericgclarke at her county Kerry home about the devastating news she's received… t.co/OGTXtXjmgB

5:20 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/gF1GJF63fd

5:02 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More disruption at Ryanair, More women affected by cervical cancer screening scandal & Massive blaze on Slieve Bloo… t.co/ucy8H3skx3

2:59 PM - 5 Jul 18