Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Running Out Of Time

Growing urgency in theThai cave rescue plan, as heavy rains threaten the underground shelter of a trapped football team

Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals cancer has spread

Mother of five Emma Vic Mhathuna reveals her devastation at learning her cancer has spread into her...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Ryanair Cabin Crew Look To Strike

More travel anxiety for Ryanair passengers as cabin crew in four European countries say they'll follow...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Man injured in shooting in Drogheda

A 34 year-old man has been seriously injured after a gun attack in Drogheda. He was shot at a...

Thursday, 05 July 2018

Clare Village Suffers Drought

No water for days - the Clare village hit on the double by a creaking supply system and the...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Ryanair Cabin Crew May Strike

More travel headaches - Now Ryanair cabin crew reveals their grievances as pilots countdown to next...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Taoiseach Tries To Clarify Media Comments

Taoiseach clarifiies his New York comments on the media, but still faces questions  

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

No end in sight for the heatwave

The heatwave is showing no signs of cooling off any time soon with Met Eireann saying temperatures are...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Could cabin crew follow pilots at Ryanair and take industrial action

There could be more industrial relations strife on the horizon for Ryanair as cabin crew warn of their...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/WUAFIO0C0O

6:59 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news: - Emma Mhic Mhathuna reveals her devastation as cancer spreads - Number of women affected by… t.co/dCcYm0e1eG

5:33 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

A teenager who claims she was raped after a night out in a Donegal town 2 years ago has denied that alcohol affects… t.co/ClkGl0FWLu

5:32 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Ryanair not budging with pilots. Says unions were happy to meet in Airside HQ last week - no need for neutral venue. t.co/Hf8iXcMQR5

5:21 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Emma Mhic Mhathuna speaks to 3 News @ericgclarke at her county Kerry home about the devastating news she's received… t.co/OGTXtXjmgB

5:20 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/gF1GJF63fd

5:02 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More disruption at Ryanair, More women affected by cervical cancer screening scandal & Massive blaze on Slieve Bloo… t.co/ucy8H3skx3

2:59 PM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A 30 year old man has been injured in a stabbing in Dublin. An area on St Vincent Street where Gardai believe the… t.co/BJgqXxrCGj

9:49 AM - 5 Jul 18