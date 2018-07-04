The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - A suspicious death in Cork.
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/WUAFIO0C0O
On #3news: - Emma Mhic Mhathuna reveals her devastation as cancer spreads - Number of women affected by… t.co/dCcYm0e1eG
A teenager who claims she was raped after a night out in a Donegal town 2 years ago has denied that alcohol affects… t.co/ClkGl0FWLu
Ryanair not budging with pilots. Says unions were happy to meet in Airside HQ last week - no need for neutral venue. t.co/Hf8iXcMQR5
Emma Mhic Mhathuna speaks to 3 News @ericgclarke at her county Kerry home about the devastating news she's received… t.co/OGTXtXjmgB
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/gF1GJF63fd
More disruption at Ryanair, More women affected by cervical cancer screening scandal & Massive blaze on Slieve Bloo… t.co/ucy8H3skx3
A 30 year old man has been injured in a stabbing in Dublin. An area on St Vincent Street where Gardai believe the… t.co/BJgqXxrCGj