The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.
A 30 year old man has been injured in a stabbing in Dublin. An area on St Vincent Street where Gardai believe the… t.co/BJgqXxrCGj
A 34 year old man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Drogheda. He sustained a number of gunshot wo… t.co/1i9UaEEzxv
A study in the UK has found that drinking coffee can extend your life expectancy. Researchers followed more than a… t.co/SjysGjNtt0
A major wildfire in northern California has now grown to 86 thousand acres, but firefighters are making progress in tackling it. #3News
More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains have been destroyed by a growing wildfire. #3News
Authorities in France have called for calm, after clashes in the western city of Nantes. Tensions mounted a day aft… t.co/1RHcd0qCgX
A woman has been arrested after climbing the Statue of Liberty in New York to protest against the President Trump's… t.co/iyIhiqkj6l
More pumps will be installed today to drain water out of a cave in Thailand, where 12 boys and their football coach are trapped. #3News