Thursday, 05 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 04 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Tuesday, 03 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Monday, 02 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Friday, 29th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Tuesday, 26th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Monday, 25 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A 30 year old man has been injured in a stabbing in Dublin. An area on St Vincent Street where Gardai believe the… t.co/BJgqXxrCGj

9:49 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A 34 year old man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Drogheda. He sustained a number of gunshot wo… t.co/1i9UaEEzxv

7:41 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A study in the UK has found that drinking coffee can extend your life expectancy. Researchers followed more than a… t.co/SjysGjNtt0

6:28 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A major wildfire in northern California has now grown to 86 thousand acres, but firefighters are making progress in tackling it. #3News

6:27 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains have been destroyed by a growing wildfire. #3News

6:27 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Authorities in France have called for calm, after clashes in the western city of Nantes. Tensions mounted a day aft… t.co/1RHcd0qCgX

6:27 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A woman has been arrested after climbing the Statue of Liberty in New York to protest against the President Trump's… t.co/iyIhiqkj6l

6:26 AM - 5 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More pumps will be installed today to drain water out of a cave in Thailand, where 12 boys and their football coach are trapped. #3News

6:26 AM - 5 Jul 18