Thursday, 05 July 2018

Man injured in shooting in Drogheda

A 34 year-old man has been seriously injured after a gun attack in Drogheda. He was shot at a halting site on Cement road.

Clare Village Suffers Drought

No water for days - the Clare village hit on the double by a creaking supply system and the...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Ryanair Cabin Crew May Strike

More travel headaches - Now Ryanair cabin crew reveals their grievances as pilots countdown to next...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Taoiseach Tries To Clarify Media Comments

Taoiseach clarifiies his New York comments on the media, but still faces questions  

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

No end in sight for the heatwave

The heatwave is showing no signs of cooling off any time soon with Met Eireann saying temperatures are...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Could cabin crew follow pilots at Ryanair and take industrial action

There could be more industrial relations strife on the horizon for Ryanair as cabin crew warn of their...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Ryanair pilots to strike

Holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Upgraded to murder

Investigation into the death of Joe O'Callaghan in Cork has now officially been upgraded to murder.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Hill and gorse fires

Fire crews scramble to contain hill and gorse fires - and at least some of the blazes have been...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018
