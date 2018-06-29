3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
Breaking: British counterterrorism police confirm that couple in a critical condition in a Salisbury hospital, were poisoned by #novichock.
Hosepipe ban to be extended nationwide, UK police declare major incident & 92yr old accused of murdering her son in… t.co/Yf8KpW0AEg
The High Court has heard of letters a woman who claims her son was illegally adopted in 1961 sent to St Patrick's G… t.co/SV1oh9R4uT
On #3news now: - Irish Water issues national hosepipe ban. @ZaraKing is live with details. - @gavreilly on how Vara… t.co/XcK3TLzzH8
BREAKING: Irish Water extends hosepipe ban nationally from 8am July 6th to midnight on July 31st
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ETEhwZXlw3
Taoiseach criticised over media comments, Heatwave set to continue amid drought warnings & Thai cave rescue update… t.co/sHZqse7Cor
The living wage has risen 20 cents to €11.90 an hour - with the increase in rents largely to blame. #3News