Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Breaking: British counterterrorism police confirm that couple in a critical condition in a Salisbury hospital, were poisoned by #novichock.

10:12 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Hosepipe ban to be extended nationwide, UK police declare major incident & 92yr old accused of murdering her son in… t.co/Yf8KpW0AEg

6:59 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

The High Court has heard of letters a woman who claims her son was illegally adopted in 1961 sent to St Patrick's G… t.co/SV1oh9R4uT

5:33 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news now: - Irish Water issues national hosepipe ban. @ZaraKing is live with details. - @gavreilly on how Vara… t.co/XcK3TLzzH8

5:30 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

BREAKING: Irish Water extends hosepipe ban nationally from 8am July 6th to midnight on July 31st

5:14 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ETEhwZXlw3

4:59 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Taoiseach criticised over media comments, Heatwave set to continue amid drought warnings & Thai cave rescue update… t.co/sHZqse7Cor

2:57 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The living wage has risen 20 cents to €11.90 an hour - with the increase in rents largely to blame. #3News

6:29 AM - 4 Jul 18