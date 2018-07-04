Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Clare Village Suffers Drought

No water for days - the Clare village hit on the double by a creaking supply system and the drought

 

Ryanair Cabin Crew May Strike

More travel headaches - Now Ryanair cabin crew reveals their grievances as pilots countdown to next...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Taoiseach Tries To Clarify Media Comments

Taoiseach clarifiies his New York comments on the media, but still faces questions  

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

No end in sight for the heatwave

The heatwave is showing no signs of cooling off any time soon with Met Eireann saying temperatures are...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Could cabin crew follow pilots at Ryanair and take industrial action

There could be more industrial relations strife on the horizon for Ryanair as cabin crew warn of their...

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Ryanair pilots to strike

Holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Upgraded to murder

Investigation into the death of Joe O'Callaghan in Cork has now officially been upgraded to murder.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Hill and gorse fires

Fire crews scramble to contain hill and gorse fires - and at least some of the blazes have been...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Post mortem awaited in suspicious Cork death

Cork gardai are awaiting the results of a post mortem being carried out today on the body of a 66 year...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Hosepipe ban to be extended nationwide, UK police declare major incident & 92yr old accused of murdering her son in… t.co/Yf8KpW0AEg

6:59 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

The High Court has heard of letters a woman who claims her son was illegally adopted in 1961 sent to St Patrick's G… t.co/SV1oh9R4uT

5:33 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news now: - Irish Water issues national hosepipe ban. @ZaraKing is live with details. - @gavreilly on how Vara… t.co/XcK3TLzzH8

5:30 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

BREAKING: Irish Water extends hosepipe ban nationally from 8am July 6th to midnight on July 31st

5:14 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ETEhwZXlw3

4:59 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Taoiseach criticised over media comments, Heatwave set to continue amid drought warnings & Thai cave rescue update… t.co/sHZqse7Cor

2:57 PM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The living wage has risen 20 cents to €11.90 an hour - with the increase in rents largely to blame. #3News

6:29 AM - 4 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

29 people have died after a ferry collapsed off the coast of Indonesia. Dozens more still on board #3News

6:27 AM - 4 Jul 18