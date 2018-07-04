Clare Village Suffers Drought

No water for days - the Clare village hit on the double by a creaking supply system and the drought
More travel headaches - Now Ryanair cabin crew reveals their grievances as pilots countdown to next...
Taoiseach clarifiies his New York comments on the media, but still faces questions
The heatwave is showing no signs of cooling off any time soon with Met Eireann saying temperatures are...
There could be more industrial relations strife on the horizon for Ryanair as cabin crew warn of their...
Holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.
Investigation into the death of Joe O'Callaghan in Cork has now officially been upgraded to murder.
Fire crews scramble to contain hill and gorse fires - and at least some of the blazes have been...
Cork gardai are awaiting the results of a post mortem being carried out today on the body of a 66 year...
Hosepipe ban to be extended nationwide, UK police declare major incident & 92yr old accused of murdering her son in… t.co/Yf8KpW0AEg
The High Court has heard of letters a woman who claims her son was illegally adopted in 1961 sent to St Patrick's G… t.co/SV1oh9R4uT
BREAKING: Irish Water extends hosepipe ban nationally from 8am July 6th to midnight on July 31st
Taoiseach criticised over media comments, Heatwave set to continue amid drought warnings & Thai cave rescue update… t.co/sHZqse7Cor
The living wage has risen 20 cents to €11.90 an hour - with the increase in rents largely to blame. #3News
29 people have died after a ferry collapsed off the coast of Indonesia. Dozens more still on board #3News