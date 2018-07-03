Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Upgraded to murder

Investigation into the death of Joe O'Callaghan in Cork has now officially been upgraded to murder.

Ryanair pilots to strike

Holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Hill and gorse fires

Fire crews scramble to contain hill and gorse fires - and at least some of the blazes have been...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Post mortem awaited in suspicious Cork death

Cork gardai are awaiting the results of a post mortem being carried out today on the body of a 66 year...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Pilots at Ryanair expected to back strike action

There could be turbulent times ahead for Ryanair and its passengers as pilots at the airline are...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Rescuers work to free Thailand team

A group of boys and their football coach could face weeks undergroud as rescuers try to figure out the...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

9AM News

The latest news updates at 9am.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

A suspicious death in Cork

A 66 year old man is found dead by his wife as neighbours recall what they heard last night.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Hosepipe ban

Day One of the heatwave hosepipe ban - it's likely to be extended to other areas and the restrictions...

Monday, 02 July 2018
