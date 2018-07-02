Tuesday, 3rd July

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - A suspicious death in Cork.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 7 @paulcolgan joins @MichaelRyanTV3 live from Dublin Airport for the latest on the #Ryanair dispute.… t.co/JtJ06RkpUL
Coming up on @3NewsIreland - the latest on the rescue of 12 schoolboys and their coach found alive in a #Thailandcave
A looming pilot strike sparks summer getaway jeopardy . We're live with @paulcolgan on the Ryanair strike threat.… t.co/qFnsxf6Gn0
Following a fire tanker up to the Sally Gap today. More on the blazes that have broken out in Dublin and Wicklow on… t.co/q0w1s09JSh
A number of @DubFireBrigade units are tackling a bad gorse fire just off the Woodside Road in Sandyford in Dublin.… t.co/AfGOJf6oux
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/zQekcCB2lx
Ryaniar pilots to engage in 24 hour strike on Thursday 12th July. @paulcolgan will have the latest at 5:30. t.co/GuWFKGuT16
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/VbUUJk1Jon