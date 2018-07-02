Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Tuesday, 3rd July

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - holiday plans of thousands thrown into jeopardy.

Monday, 2nd July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - A suspicious death in Cork.

Monday, 02 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Sunday, 01 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Saturday, 30 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 25 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7 @paulcolgan joins @MichaelRyanTV3 live from Dublin Airport for the latest on the #Ryanair dispute.… t.co/JtJ06RkpUL

6:50 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

Coming up on @3NewsIreland - the latest on the rescue of 12 schoolboys and their coach found alive in a #Thailandcave

5:36 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

A looming pilot strike sparks summer getaway jeopardy . We're live with @paulcolgan on the Ryanair strike threat.… t.co/qFnsxf6Gn0

5:33 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@RCarrollTV3
Follow

Following a fire tanker up to the Sally Gap today. More on the blazes that have broken out in Dublin and Wicklow on… t.co/q0w1s09JSh

5:33 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

A number of @DubFireBrigade units are tackling a bad gorse fire just off the Woodside Road in Sandyford in Dublin.… t.co/AfGOJf6oux

5:32 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/zQekcCB2lx

5:00 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ryaniar pilots to engage in 24 hour strike on Thursday 12th July. @paulcolgan will have the latest at 5:30. t.co/GuWFKGuT16

3:47 PM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/VbUUJk1Jon

3:36 PM - 3 Jul 18