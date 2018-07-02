Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Tuesday, 03 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Monday, 02 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Friday, 29th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Tuesday, 26th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson has been laid to rest in the same cemetery as his son Michael in California. T… t.co/kZAO6w55k9

6:30 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Firefighters are struggling to contain a fast moving wildfire in California, which has now burnt through 60 thousand acres. #3News

6:29 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The result of a ballot of Ryanair pilots for strike action will be known today. If they vote to strike, it could af… t.co/oChaQXyiWw

6:29 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse has been sentence… t.co/VdNXzsQIh1

6:28 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Tanaiste has said he doesn't believe Britain can afford a no deal Brexit. Simon Coveney's comments came as Ther… t.co/8r6ka7rNfx

6:27 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach and Tanaiste have formally launched Ireland's bid to win a seat on the UN Security Council. #3News

6:27 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post mortem will be carried out later on the body of man discovered in Douglas in Cork yesterday morning. A man… t.co/TTI0dZBi3Z

6:26 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - 12 boys and their soccer coach may have to stay in a Thai cave for months or learn t… t.co/qXzDgYNK9i

6:26 AM - 3 Jul 18