Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Post mortem awaited in suspicious Cork death

Cork gardai are awaiting the results of a post mortem being carried out today on the body of a 66 year old man found in suspicious circumstances.

Pilots at Ryanair expected to back strike action

There could be turbulent times ahead for Ryanair and its passengers as pilots at the airline are...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Rescuers work to free Thailand team

A group of boys and their football coach could face weeks undergroud as rescuers try to figure out the...

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

9AM News

The latest news updates at 9am.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

A suspicious death in Cork

A 66 year old man is found dead by his wife as neighbours recall what they heard last night.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Hosepipe ban

Day One of the heatwave hosepipe ban - it's likely to be extended to other areas and the restrictions...

Monday, 02 July 2018

Located alive

After nine days missing in a flooded Thai cave, a youth football team and their coach are located...

Monday, 02 July 2018

Man's body found in Douglas, Cork

Gardai in Cork are investigating the discovery of a man's body. The find was made this morning at a...

Monday, 02 July 2018

Month-long hosepipe ban comes into effect

The first hosepipe ban in a generation is in place in the greater Dublin region from today, and...

Monday, 02 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson has been laid to rest in the same cemetery as his son Michael in California.

6:30 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Firefighters are struggling to contain a fast moving wildfire in California, which has now burnt through 60 thousand acres.

6:29 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The result of a ballot of Ryanair pilots for strike action will be known today. If they vote to strike, it could affect thousands of passengers.

6:29 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse has been sentenced.

6:28 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Tanaiste has said he doesn't believe Britain can afford a no deal Brexit. Simon Coveney's comments came as Theresa May faced further challenges.

6:27 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach and Tanaiste have formally launched Ireland's bid to win a seat on the UN Security Council.

6:27 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post mortem will be carried out later on the body of man discovered in Douglas in Cork yesterday morning. A man has been arrested.

6:26 AM - 3 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - 12 boys and their soccer coach may have to stay in a Thai cave for months or learn to dive out.

6:26 AM - 3 Jul 18