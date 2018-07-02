Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 02 July 2018

A suspicious death in Cork

A 66 year old man is found dead by his wife as neighbours recall what they heard last night.

Hosepipe ban

Day One of the heatwave hosepipe ban - it's likely to be extended to other areas and the restrictions...

Located alive

After nine days missing in a flooded Thai cave, a youth football team and their coach are located...

Man's body found in Douglas, Cork

Gardai in Cork are investigating the discovery of a man's body. The find was made this morning at a...

Month-long hosepipe ban comes into effect

The first hosepipe ban in a generation is in place in the greater Dublin region from today, and...

Man sentenced to five years for rape

A Meath man convicted of raping a woman he met through an online dating app has been sentenced to 5...

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Water Crackdown

The heatwave sparks a water crackdown. Watering gardens, washing cars and filling large paddling pools...

Emma Vic Mhathuna Settles Her Case

Cervical cancer patient Emma Vic Mhathuna settles her case for seven and a half million euro. She says...

