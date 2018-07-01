Monday, 2nd July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - A suspicious death in Cork.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/Dko4KyaU7x
On 3 News at 7 w/@MichaelRyanTV3 - 21 year man is being questioned over death of 66 year old Cork man - Meath man… t.co/5QOLi7UvS8
On @3NewsIreland at 7 - how animals at Dublin Zoo are keeping cool in the #heatwave @clairemayregan was out to visi… t.co/BI6hPSRwok
Man arrested in connection with the death of Joe O Callaghan in #Cork this morning. See #3News @7 & 10 on b3 t.co/hcfjUNFVyO
Breaking News : Major development in investigation into the death of Joe O Callaghan in #Cork. See #3News. t.co/PFQUYXxSp9
Meath man Martin Sherlock jailed for 5 years for raping a woman he met on dating app "Badoo" in August 2014. More o… t.co/RIMnmSFVn1
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/b9V2AX8yyQ
Thousands of people turned out to take part in this year's Dublin Pride Parade. The event is Ireland's largest cele… t.co/pe1q3LYF7t