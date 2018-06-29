Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Monday, 02 July

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Friday, 29th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?

Friday, 29 June 2018

Thursday, 28th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Tuesday, 26th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne have split. Cheryl confirmed the news on Twitter last night #3News

6:22 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A left wing candidate is poised to become Mexico's next President, after his rivals conceded defeat. Andrés Manuel… t.co/tTC9FWv93j

6:22 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

House prices in Dublin are continuing to rise, but the rate of increase is slowing down, according to the latest re… t.co/5Zvhmiw9If

6:21 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach and the Tanaiste are in New York today, to launch Ireland's bid to win a seat on the UN Security Coun… t.co/fkzfH7l06s

6:21 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thousands of people were left without water in Kerry last night, after a major water main burst in Killarney. #3News

6:20 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - A hosepipe ban comes into effect for the greater Dublin region today, as concerns gr… t.co/dpl2hBS2pu

6:19 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dublin house prices have surged 155 thousand euro since their lowest point in 2013 and Immigration protest rallies… t.co/yQeWt7f6kX

8:19 AM - 1 Jul 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Thousands of people have turned out today to take part in the #DublinPride Parade. I'll have more on @3NewsIreland… t.co/WBsFP7S4Tl

5:27 PM - 30 Jun 18