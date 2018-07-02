Month-long hosepipe ban comes into effect

The first hosepipe ban in a generation is in place in the greater Dublin region from today, and could be rolled out across the rest of the country.
Gardai in Cork are investigating the discovery of a man's body. The find was made this morning at a...
A Meath man convicted of raping a woman he met through an online dating app has been sentenced to 5...
The latest news update at 9am.
The heatwave sparks a water crackdown. Watering gardens, washing cars and filling large paddling pools...
Cervical cancer patient Emma Vic Mhathuna settles her case for seven and a half million euro. She says...
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a newspaper office in the US state of Maryland is thought to have...
Irish Water has confirmed that it will start introducing night time restrictions on its supply in the...
Well temperatures have once again topped thirty degrees celcius today in a number of locations as the...
Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne have split. Cheryl confirmed the news on Twitter last night #3News
A left wing candidate is poised to become Mexico's next President, after his rivals conceded defeat. Andrés Manuel… t.co/tTC9FWv93j
House prices in Dublin are continuing to rise, but the rate of increase is slowing down, according to the latest re… t.co/5Zvhmiw9If
The Taoiseach and the Tanaiste are in New York today, to launch Ireland's bid to win a seat on the UN Security Coun… t.co/fkzfH7l06s
Thousands of people were left without water in Kerry last night, after a major water main burst in Killarney. #3News
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - A hosepipe ban comes into effect for the greater Dublin region today, as concerns gr… t.co/dpl2hBS2pu
Dublin house prices have surged 155 thousand euro since their lowest point in 2013 and Immigration protest rallies… t.co/yQeWt7f6kX
Thousands of people have turned out today to take part in the #DublinPride Parade. I'll have more on @3NewsIreland… t.co/WBsFP7S4Tl