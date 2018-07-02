Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Month-long hosepipe ban comes into effect

The first hosepipe ban in a generation is in place in the greater Dublin region from today, and could be rolled out across the rest of the country.

Man's body found in Douglas, Cork

Gardai in Cork are investigating the discovery of a man's body. The find was made this morning at a...

Monday, 02 July 2018

Man sentenced to five years for rape

A Meath man convicted of raping a woman he met through an online dating app has been sentenced to 5...

Monday, 02 July 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Monday, 02 July 2018

Water Crackdown

The heatwave sparks a water crackdown. Watering gardens, washing cars and filling large paddling pools...

Friday, 29 June 2018

Emma Vic Mhathuna Settles Her Case

Cervical cancer patient Emma Vic Mhathuna settles her case for seven and a half million euro. She says...

Friday, 29 June 2018

Fatal Shooting At A Newspaper Office

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a newspaper office in the US state of Maryland is thought to have...

Friday, 29 June 2018

Irish Water moves to conserve supplies as heatwave continues

Irish Water has confirmed that it will start introducing night time restrictions on its supply in the...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Temperatures climb above thirty degrees again in some places

Well temperatures have once again topped thirty degrees celcius today in a number of locations as the...

Thursday, 28 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne have split. Cheryl confirmed the news on Twitter last night #3News

6:22 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A left wing candidate is poised to become Mexico's next President, after his rivals conceded defeat. Andrés Manuel… t.co/tTC9FWv93j

6:22 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

House prices in Dublin are continuing to rise, but the rate of increase is slowing down, according to the latest re… t.co/5Zvhmiw9If

6:21 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach and the Tanaiste are in New York today, to launch Ireland's bid to win a seat on the UN Security Coun… t.co/fkzfH7l06s

6:21 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thousands of people were left without water in Kerry last night, after a major water main burst in Killarney. #3News

6:20 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - A hosepipe ban comes into effect for the greater Dublin region today, as concerns gr… t.co/dpl2hBS2pu

6:19 AM - 2 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dublin house prices have surged 155 thousand euro since their lowest point in 2013 and Immigration protest rallies… t.co/yQeWt7f6kX

8:19 AM - 1 Jul 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Thousands of people have turned out today to take part in the #DublinPride Parade. I'll have more on @3NewsIreland… t.co/WBsFP7S4Tl

5:27 PM - 30 Jun 18