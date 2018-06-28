3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
Absolutely delighted that @newschambers is joining @3NewsIreland as a reporter. He’s a very talented journalist and… t.co/NalmZO65yg
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/TCDt5TGx00
It wasn't the crunch Brexit meeting we expected, but EU leaders made a last call for the UK to put their cards on t… t.co/76fNxGkcyr
On #3news at 1730: - Hosepipe ban for Dublin as #heatwave continues - Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles #CervicalCheck cas… t.co/BqJpAlJuxB
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/hTwcs3wCwt
BREAKING: Irish Water Board approves Water Conservation Order banning use of the following in Greater Dublin Area f… t.co/XKp77zrvBo
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/JloPKWVaAB
How are you coping in the heat? The country is continuing to bake in scorching temperatures, tweet us your photos a… t.co/Bgj9yds5c0