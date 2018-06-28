Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Friday, 29 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 28 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@mccaffreymick
Follow

Absolutely delighted that @newschambers is joining @3NewsIreland as a reporter. He’s a very talented journalist and… t.co/NalmZO65yg

8:47 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/TCDt5TGx00

7:00 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

It wasn't the crunch Brexit meeting we expected, but EU leaders made a last call for the UK to put their cards on t… t.co/76fNxGkcyr

6:51 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news at 1730: - Hosepipe ban for Dublin as #heatwave continues - Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles #CervicalCheck cas… t.co/BqJpAlJuxB

5:25 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/hTwcs3wCwt

5:11 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

BREAKING: Irish Water Board approves Water Conservation Order banning use of the following in Greater Dublin Area f… t.co/XKp77zrvBo

4:23 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/JloPKWVaAB

3:44 PM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

How are you coping in the heat? The country is continuing to bake in scorching temperatures, tweet us your photos a… t.co/Bgj9yds5c0

3:11 PM - 29 Jun 18