Friday, 29 June 2018

Water Crackdown

The heatwave sparks a water crackdown. Watering gardens, washing cars and filling large paddling pools to be outlawed.

Emma Vic Mhathuna Settles Her Case

Cervical cancer patient Emma Vic Mhathuna settles her case for seven and a half million euro. She says...

Fatal Shooting At A Newspaper Office

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a newspaper office in the US state of Maryland is thought to have...

Friday, 29 June 2018

Irish Water moves to conserve supplies as heatwave continues

Irish Water has confirmed that it will start introducing night time restrictions on its supply in the...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Temperatures climb above thirty degrees again in some places

Well temperatures have once again topped thirty degrees celcius today in a number of locations as the...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Brexit and migrant crisis on agenda at EU summit

EU leaders are in Brussels this evening for a crucial summit that'll have to confront the two growing...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Water restrictions

Irish Water has revealed that demand for supply is causing growing alarm, and that widespread...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Water supply in Kilkenny

Co Kilkenny is one of the areas where the water supply has already been hit.  Gerry Foley is...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Weather forecast suggests hot temperatures here to stay

This current spell of hot and dry weather looks like it could be with us for even longer.  

Thursday, 28 June 2018
