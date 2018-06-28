Friday, 29th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.
The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.
How are you coping in the heat? The country is continuing to bake in scorching temperatures, tweet us your photos a… t.co/Bgj9yds5c0
After marathon talks through the night, EU leaders have struck a breakthrough on how to manage migration. The deal… t.co/uCybvw8BgC
Indonesian authorities closed #Bali's international airport today after Mount Agung volcano gushed ash and smoke se… t.co/rNsNIReL8y
Police have been carrying out searches on an apartment related to the suspected gunman who carried out the shooting… t.co/PDFGTw5bT8
Overnight water restrictions are beginning to be lifted around the country this morning. Irish Water has been force… t.co/1CccLA7Cft
Retired detective Garda Ben O'Sullivan- critically injured in the shooting that claimed the life of Garda Jerry McC… t.co/lwNd9CZ578
On 3 News at 10 with @CarolineTwohig #heatwave: water restrictions and fire risks as temperatures continue to soar… t.co/8Mfy4szocf
Scheduled EU Council press conference was cancelled. England v Belgium takes up the briefing room screens. t.co/Yk5i7hycEm