Friday, 29 June 2018

Friday, 29th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - will we hit a new weather high today?

Thursday, 28th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Tuesday, 26th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
How are you coping in the heat? The country is continuing to bake in scorching temperatures, tweet us your photos a… t.co/Bgj9yds5c0

11:24 AM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
After marathon talks through the night, EU leaders have struck a breakthrough on how to manage migration. The deal… t.co/uCybvw8BgC

6:49 AM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Indonesian authorities closed #Bali's international airport today after Mount Agung volcano gushed ash and smoke se… t.co/rNsNIReL8y

5:54 AM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Police have been carrying out searches on an apartment related to the suspected gunman who carried out the shooting… t.co/PDFGTw5bT8

5:43 AM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Overnight water restrictions are beginning to be lifted around the country this morning. Irish Water has been force… t.co/1CccLA7Cft

5:41 AM - 29 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Retired detective Garda Ben O'Sullivan- critically injured in the shooting that claimed the life of Garda Jerry McC… t.co/lwNd9CZ578

10:41 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3 News at 10 with @CarolineTwohig #heatwave: water restrictions and fire risks as temperatures continue to soar… t.co/8Mfy4szocf

9:55 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Scheduled EU Council press conference was cancelled. England v Belgium takes up the briefing room screens. t.co/Yk5i7hycEm

8:52 PM - 28 Jun 18