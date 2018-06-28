Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Irish Water moves to conserve supplies as heatwave continues

Irish Water has confirmed that it will start introducing night time restrictions on its supply in the greater Dublin region as the heatwave continues. 

Temperatures climb above thirty degrees again in some places

Well temperatures have once again topped thirty degrees celcius today in a number of locations as the...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Brexit and migrant crisis on agenda at EU summit

EU leaders are in Brussels this evening for a crucial summit that'll have to confront the two growing...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Water restrictions

Irish Water has revealed that demand for supply is causing growing alarm, and that widespread...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Water supply in Kilkenny

Co Kilkenny is one of the areas where the water supply has already been hit.  Gerry Foley is...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Weather forecast suggests hot temperatures here to stay

This current spell of hot and dry weather looks like it could be with us for even longer.  

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Fire Service issues warnings as temperatures continue to soar

Emergency services have been dealing with a series of gorse fires around the country as soaring...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Fire Service work to bring gorse fires under control

3News Reporter Fergal O'Brien was live from the scene of a gorse fire on Glendoo Mountain on the...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Farmers worry that lack of rain may mean a fodder crisis is on the way

With no significant rain forecast, farmers are now anxiously looking at the prospect of a looming...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018
