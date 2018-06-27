Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Thursday, 28th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - as temperatures soar, water levels drop

Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Tuesday, 26th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

Monday, 18 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

The Taoiseach @campaignforleo arrives in Brussels. Says preparation for an ‘unlikely’ no-deal Brexit scenario would… t.co/EPxemp0uU8

2:00 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Just met @Nigel_Farage at EU Summit. Tells me Merkel is ‘on the way out’, the EU is on the verge of fragmenting and… t.co/TdxI1lTZ5M

1:59 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 12.30. We'll have the latest on water supply concerns, as heatwave shows no signs of ending.

12:03 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

David Cameron once came to Brussels looking for a deal. Will Merkel get one to save her skin and possibly the EU? I… t.co/jv35loMe1C

10:09 AM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Producing the @3NewsIreland 10 news - on air now with the latest on the #heatwave, tomorrow's #EUmigration summit,… t.co/gcgYTPVhDL

10:04 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Emotional summer break for 145 children from Chernobyl begins today. They arrived at @ShannonAirport for a month's… t.co/uHUoS1fqBy

9:56 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

@ConanDoyle12 VIDEO: All that's left of the car that was engulfed in flames after it went off the road in poor visi… t.co/cIHiaWi723

9:43 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At 10pm w/ @ClaireBrockTV - Emergency services tackle fires as farmers warn of a fodder crisis #heatwave - Rescue… t.co/T37hixK85I

9:43 PM - 27 Jun 18