Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Water supply in Kilkenny

Co Kilkenny is one of the areas where the water supply has already been hit.  Gerry Foley is there.  Gerry, how are conditions there?

Water restrictions

Irish Water has revealed that demand for supply is causing growing alarm, and that widespread...

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Weather forecast suggests hot temperatures here to stay

This current spell of hot and dry weather looks like it could be with us for even longer.  

Thursday, 28 June 2018

Fire Service issues warnings as temperatures continue to soar

Emergency services have been dealing with a series of gorse fires around the country as soaring...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Fire Service work to bring gorse fires under control

3News Reporter Fergal O'Brien was live from the scene of a gorse fire on Glendoo Mountain on the...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Farmers worry that lack of rain may mean a fodder crisis is on the way

With no significant rain forecast, farmers are now anxiously looking at the prospect of a looming...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

EU Summit

An EU leaders summit that was set to be dominated by Brexit now looks certain to be focused on...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Weather Warnings

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could hit close to record breaking highs here over the...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Broadband Landmark

The Minister for communications Denis Naughten has welcomed Virgin Media's announcment  that it's...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

The Taoiseach @campaignforleo arrives in Brussels. Says preparation for an ‘unlikely’ no-deal Brexit scenario would… t.co/EPxemp0uU8

2:00 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Just met @Nigel_Farage at EU Summit. Tells me Merkel is ‘on the way out’, the EU is on the verge of fragmenting and… t.co/TdxI1lTZ5M

1:59 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 12.30. We'll have the latest on water supply concerns, as heatwave shows no signs of ending.

12:03 PM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

David Cameron once came to Brussels looking for a deal. Will Merkel get one to save her skin and possibly the EU? I… t.co/jv35loMe1C

10:09 AM - 28 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Producing the @3NewsIreland 10 news - on air now with the latest on the #heatwave, tomorrow's #EUmigration summit,… t.co/gcgYTPVhDL

10:04 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Emotional summer break for 145 children from Chernobyl begins today. They arrived at @ShannonAirport for a month's… t.co/uHUoS1fqBy

9:56 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

@ConanDoyle12 VIDEO: All that's left of the car that was engulfed in flames after it went off the road in poor visi… t.co/cIHiaWi723

9:43 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At 10pm w/ @ClaireBrockTV - Emergency services tackle fires as farmers warn of a fodder crisis #heatwave - Rescue… t.co/T37hixK85I

9:43 PM - 27 Jun 18