Water restrictions

Irish Water has revealed that demand for supply is causing growing alarm, and that widespread restrictions are now looking more likely.
Co Kilkenny is one of the areas where the water supply has already been hit. Gerry Foley is...
This current spell of hot and dry weather looks like it could be with us for even longer.
Emergency services have been dealing with a series of gorse fires around the country as soaring...
3News Reporter Fergal O'Brien was live from the scene of a gorse fire on Glendoo Mountain on the...
With no significant rain forecast, farmers are now anxiously looking at the prospect of a looming...
An EU leaders summit that was set to be dominated by Brexit now looks certain to be focused on...
Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could hit close to record breaking highs here over the...
The Minister for communications Denis Naughten has welcomed Virgin Media's announcment that it's...
The Taoiseach @campaignforleo arrives in Brussels. Says preparation for an ‘unlikely’ no-deal Brexit scenario would… t.co/EPxemp0uU8
Just met @Nigel_Farage at EU Summit. Tells me Merkel is ‘on the way out’, the EU is on the verge of fragmenting and… t.co/TdxI1lTZ5M
Presenting #3News at 12.30. We'll have the latest on water supply concerns, as heatwave shows no signs of ending.
David Cameron once came to Brussels looking for a deal. Will Merkel get one to save her skin and possibly the EU? I… t.co/jv35loMe1C
Producing the @3NewsIreland 10 news - on air now with the latest on the #heatwave, tomorrow's #EUmigration summit,… t.co/gcgYTPVhDL
Emotional summer break for 145 children from Chernobyl begins today. They arrived at @ShannonAirport for a month's… t.co/uHUoS1fqBy
@ConanDoyle12 VIDEO: All that's left of the car that was engulfed in flames after it went off the road in poor visi… t.co/cIHiaWi723
At 10pm w/ @ClaireBrockTV - Emergency services tackle fires as farmers warn of a fodder crisis #heatwave - Rescue… t.co/T37hixK85I