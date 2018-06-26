Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Wednesday, 27 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Producing the @3NewsIreland 10 news - on air now with the latest on the #heatwave, tomorrow's #EUmigration summit,… t.co/gcgYTPVhDL

10:04 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Emotional summer break for 145 children from Chernobyl begins today. They arrived at @ShannonAirport for a month's… t.co/uHUoS1fqBy

9:56 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

@ConanDoyle12 VIDEO: All that's left of the car that was engulfed in flames after it went off the road in poor visi… t.co/cIHiaWi723

9:43 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At 10pm w/ @ClaireBrockTV - Emergency services tackle fires as farmers warn of a fodder crisis #heatwave - Rescue… t.co/T37hixK85I

9:43 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

ICYMI: This is the moment a @TV3Ireland cameraman came to the rescue of a family who got into difficulty after a su… t.co/kkiiWbwGq4

8:37 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/t4SYrpz75z

6:59 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Producing @3NewsIreland at 7. All the latest on the weather, and the advice from authorities, as temperatures top 3… t.co/aTIDq1s3d3

6:44 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: Dramatic pictures of a fire in the Wicklow mountains and how a TV3 cameraman came to the rescue of… t.co/Xe3ttNvVz0

6:41 PM - 27 Jun 18