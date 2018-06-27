Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Fire Service work to bring gorse fires under control

3News Reporter Fergal O'Brien was live from the scene of a gorse fire on Glendoo Mountain on the Dublin/ Wicklow border. 

Fire Service issues warnings as temperatures continue to soar

Emergency services have been dealing with a series of gorse fires around the country as soaring...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Farmers worry that lack of rain may mean a fodder crisis is on the way

With no significant rain forecast, farmers are now anxiously looking at the prospect of a looming...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

EU Summit

An EU leaders summit that was set to be dominated by Brexit now looks certain to be focused on...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Weather Warnings

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could hit close to record breaking highs here over the...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Broadband Landmark

The Minister for communications Denis Naughten has welcomed Virgin Media's announcment  that it's...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

TD Michael Lowry Hit With Fine

Found guilty of incorrect tax return - Independent TD Michael Lowry is fined 15 thousand euro. His...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Irish Ferries Customers Face More Cancellations

More troubled waters - Irish Ferries cancels its Ulysses sailings out of Dublin Port - for technical...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

The New Garda Commisioner Is Unveiled

Drew Harris is moving from his current job as the PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable  

Tuesday, 26 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/t4SYrpz75z

6:59 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Producing @3NewsIreland at 7. All the latest on the weather, and the advice from authorities, as temperatures top 3… t.co/aTIDq1s3d3

6:44 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: Dramatic pictures of a fire in the Wicklow mountains and how a TV3 cameraman came to the rescue of… t.co/Xe3ttNvVz0

6:41 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

"He blamed it on me" -The ex girlfriend of a man accused of infecting 2 women with HIV has given evidence at his tr… t.co/sc3HJ1buWL

5:25 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Water restrictions & gorse fires as the country sizzles, Ireland to take in 25 migrants amid migration crisis & Gar… t.co/7izhWOfLCT

4:59 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/6YKS2PGeY3

2:59 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Garda CRI alerts about missing children to appear on Facebook users' newsfeeds from today. I'll have details on #3News at 12.30

12:24 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Facebook and Gardai announce plans to distribute Child Rescue Ireland alerts on Facebook feeds #3News t.co/cJVXL0dy6C

9:07 AM - 27 Jun 18