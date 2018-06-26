Wednesday, 27th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.
The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.
Garda CRI alerts about missing children to appear on Facebook users' newsfeeds from today. I'll have details on #3News at 12.30
Facebook and Gardai announce plans to distribute Child Rescue Ireland alerts on Facebook feeds #3News t.co/cJVXL0dy6C
Donald Trump hails tremendous victory after US Supreme Court upholds his travel ban-join me for the first… t.co/g7wM7LYDd4
US President Donald Trump has labelled the US Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban as a tremendous victory.
The heatwave is set to continue today as the country basks in summer sunshine, with temperatures forecast to high 30 degrees in places.
Ireland is to take in around 25 migrants stranded on a boat near the coast of Malta.
Nearly 1 in 5 complaints about doctors last year related to communication issues, according to the Medical Council's annual report for 2017.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers in the trial of 2 women accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estran… t.co/mgQpyLzePr