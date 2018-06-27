Broadband Landmark

The Minister for communications Denis Naughten has welcomed Virgin Media's announcment that it's reached the landmark figure of 900,000 premises now passed, by its broadband network.
An EU leaders summit that was set to be dominated by Brexit now looks certain to be focused on...
Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could hit close to record breaking highs here over the...
Found guilty of incorrect tax return - Independent TD Michael Lowry is fined 15 thousand euro. His...
More troubled waters - Irish Ferries cancels its Ulysses sailings out of Dublin Port - for technical...
Drew Harris is moving from his current job as the PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable
The Minister for Justice has just announced in the last few minutes that the Government has agreed to...
Donald Trump says he's sticking to his 'America First' trade strategy, including the introduction of...
The Housing Minister is today facing fresh calls to take action over the mass eviction of tenants
Facebook and Gardai announce plans to distribute Child Rescue Ireland alerts on Facebook feeds #3News t.co/cJVXL0dy6C
US President Donald Trump has labelled the US Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban as a tremendous victory.
The heatwave is set to continue today as the country basks in summer sunshine, with temperatures forecast to high 30 degrees in places.
Ireland is to take in around 25 migrants stranded on a boat near the coast of Malta.
Nearly 1 in 5 complaints about doctors last year related to communication issues, according to the Medical Council's annual report for 2017.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers in the trial of 2 women accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estran… t.co/mgQpyLzePr